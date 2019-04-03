James Andrew Best, 78, of Des Plaines, was born Aug. 17, 1940 to the late William and late Cathryne Best. He passed away March 31, 2019. James, or "Jim" to his friends and family, was the beloved husband of Patricia (Sandell) Best; devoted father of Jimmy (Pam) Best, Ken (Jackie) Best and Tom (Donna) Best; loving grandfather of Christine (Richard) Rand, Katie, Maggie, T.J. and Michael Best; best friend and twin brother of John (late Diane) Best; brother to the late Dorothy (late Don) Mitroff and the late Bill Best; fond, caring uncle to nieces and nephews; and a dear friend to many who he considered family. We will dearly miss his passion for his grandchildren, playing cards, the Cubs and, of course, peanuts and spice drops. Visitation is Saturday at 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner St., Des Plaines, IL. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Neighborhood Boys and Girls Club, 2501 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago, 60618 OR Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, 60660. For more information, please visit www.oehlerfuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary