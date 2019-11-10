|
|
James Arthur Page died on October 26, 2019 from complications from Parkinson's disease. He was 90 years old. James was born September 6, 1929, in Greenville, Wisconsin, the youngest of nine children of Reuben Zelotus Page, from Melanchton, Ontario, Canada, and Mary Imelda Gaunt Page from Jacksonport, Wisconsin. He was raised in Seymour and Appleton, Wisconsin. He attended the National Guard, 1947-1949, and later attended Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wisconsin studying pre-med, majoring in botany and biology. He graduated in 1953. He began his career in pharmaceutical sales, and won a national advertising award while at Warner Lambert in the 1960's. In the 1970's he earned his real estate license, eventually becoming an independent commercial realtor in Lake County, IL. He was a long-standing member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Libertyville, IL. He married Virginia Marie Lotter, daughter of Joseph Conrad Lotter and Arline Beatrice Luedke Lotter of Seymour, Wisconsin in 1952. Settling in Janesville, Wisconsin, they eventually moved permanently to Libertyville, Illinois in 1970. They were married for 67 years. He is lovingly remembered and survived by Virginia and their seven children, Steven James, Michael Joseph, Richard John, Daniel William, John Francis, Christopher Robert and Rebecca Ann Page. He is preceded in death by seven siblings, Marie Blodgett, William Page, Katharine Beyer, Mary Kettner, Reuben Page III, Martha Whiddon, and Edward Page. He is lovingly held in the hearts of his surviving sister, Margaret Carvin of Indianapolis, Indiana, his two daughters-in-law, Karyn Baraboo Page of Gurnee, IL and Sharon Shirk Page of Lake Villa, IL, his six grandchildren, three stepgrandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The family will hold a memorial at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at www.smiletrain.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 10, 2019