MCHENRY - James B. "Jim" Holem, 84, passed away Friday September 18, 2020 at Northwestern McHenry Hospital. He was born February 12, 1936 in Waukegan, IL the son of the late Donald and Marie (nee Greiner) Holem. Jim proudly served in the US Air Force. Before his retirement in 1993, Jim had served over 30 years with the Northbrook Police Force, retiring as Commander. On September 9, 1961 he married Margaret Lehmann at Faith Ev. Lutheran Church, Antioch, IL. Survivors include his wife, Marge; daughters, Kathy (Bob) Miller and Diane (Craig) Cermak; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and many friends. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy; and brothers, Bob and Don. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private service and interment will be held in Millburn Cemetery, Old Mill Creek, IL for immediate family. Arrangements were entrusted to the Strang Funeral Home of Antioch. Please sign the online guest book for Jim at www.strangfh.com
