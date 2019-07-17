Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-5423
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
8:45 AM
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Church
1201 E. Anderson Drive
Palatine, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES DEBELINA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES C. DEBELINA


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES C. DEBELINA Obituary
PALATINE - James C. DeBelina, 67, was born February 16, 1952 in Chicago to George and Irene (nee DeCwikiel) DeBelina and passed away July 12, 2019 after 7½ years of living with pancreatic cancer. Jim was the beloved husband of Mary Lee (nee Schultz) DeBelina; loving father of Mary Chris (Brian) Doyle, Bob DeBelina and Ann Elise DeBelina; cherished papa of Lyra Anne, Gwen Aya, Laurence James and Percy and dear brother of Richard DeBelina, Edward (Mary) DeBelina, Christine (Kevin) Manley, Steve (Mary Jill) DeBelina and the late Thaddeus (Laura) DeBelina and fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Jim faced his disease with courage and dignity, answering phone calls from all over the world as a volunteer for the Pancreatic Action Network. Jim was also active in the Palatine community, having coached close to 30 youth teams for Palatine Celtic Soccer, Palatine Baseball and both boys and girls basketball for St. Thomas of Villanova. Visitation will be Friday, July 19, 2019 from 3-8 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Prayers will be said on Saturday, July 20 at 8:45 AM at the funeral home and proceed to St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 1201 E. Anderson Drive, Palatine for a Funeral Mass at 9:30 AM. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Justice, IL. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
Download Now