DES PLAINES - James C. "Jim" Ford, age 97, of Des Plaines for 48 years, passed away on March 1, 2019 in Park Ridge, Illinois. He was born April 18, 1921 in Chatsworth, Illinois. Mr. Ford served in the United States Army during WWII for 4 years as a medic stationed out of Chanut Fields, he was deployed to Germany in 1944 as a member of the 78th Infantry Division. He was the beloved husband of the late Theresa, together they generously served and cared for their children and grandchildren. Loving father of Ken (Cathy), Jim (Laurie) and Sharon (late James). Proud grandfather of Jackie (Mathieu), Erin, Emily (Zachery), Zach, Sarah and Kayla. Great grandfather of Gaultier, Margaux and Heloise. Dear brother of Dorothy (late Don) and the late Velma (Mike), Hazel (Harry) and Gladys (Carl). James was a kind, gentle and humble man. He was a lifelong Cubs fan and quite the handyman. Visitation Saturday, March 9, 2019, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at G.L. Hills Funeral Home, 745 Graceland Avenue, Des Plaines, Illinois 60016. Interment in All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, Illinois. For info, please call 847-699-9003. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary