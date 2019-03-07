Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
For more information about
JAMES FORD
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES FORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES C. "JIM" FORD


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JAMES C. "JIM" FORD Obituary
DES PLAINES - James C. "Jim" Ford, age 97, of Des Plaines for 48 years, passed away on March 1, 2019 in Park Ridge, Illinois. He was born April 18, 1921 in Chatsworth, Illinois. Mr. Ford served in the United States Army during WWII for 4 years as a medic stationed out of Chanut Fields, he was deployed to Germany in 1944 as a member of the 78th Infantry Division. He was the beloved husband of the late Theresa, together they generously served and cared for their children and grandchildren. Loving father of Ken (Cathy), Jim (Laurie) and Sharon (late James). Proud grandfather of Jackie (Mathieu), Erin, Emily (Zachery), Zach, Sarah and Kayla. Great grandfather of Gaultier, Margaux and Heloise. Dear brother of Dorothy (late Don) and the late Velma (Mike), Hazel (Harry) and Gladys (Carl). James was a kind, gentle and humble man. He was a lifelong Cubs fan and quite the handyman. Visitation Saturday, March 9, 2019, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at G.L. Hills Funeral Home, 745 Graceland Avenue, Des Plaines, Illinois 60016. Interment in All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, Illinois. For info, please call 847-699-9003.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now