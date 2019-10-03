|
|
WHEELING - James C. "Jim" Piecuch was born on October 27, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois to Casey and Vera (nee Ogren) Piecuch. He died Monday, September 30, 2019 at Symphony of Buffalo Grove. Jim is survived by his spouse of 50 years Caroline Piecuch (nee Lehman); his son James J. (Anna) Piecuch: his grandsons Michael and Paul; his brother Jerry (Joan) Piecuch and his sister Judy (Late Ronald) Woods; uncle to many nephews and nieces. Visitation Friday, October 4, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road (4 blocks south of Palatine Rd.), Arlington Heights, IL 60004 where prayers will be said Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 9:15am proceeding to St. Mary Parish, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove for a Funeral Mass at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at St. Mary Parish Cemetery in Buffalo Grove. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 3, 2019