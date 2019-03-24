|
|
ELGIN - James C. Wooten, 67, of Elgin, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Hospital, Elgin. He was born on April 28, 1951 in Boston, Mass., the son of James P. and Almeda Morrison Wooten. He had been a resident of Elgin since 1981. Surviving are his wife, June Carson Wooten whom he married on August 27, 1977, his 4 children, Lucretia Williams, Jennifer (Craig) Ross, James C. Wooten II (Omayra) and Justin Wooten, 8 grandchildren, a brother, Paul (Lynn) Wooten and a sister, Janelle (Stewart) Robinson, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of services. Burial will be private. For information 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 24, 2019