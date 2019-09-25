|
NAPERVILLE - James Caleb Ireland, age 88 formerly of West Chicago, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019. He is survived by his children; Christal (John) Mihalo, Jeff Ireland and Alisa (Paul) Johnson, grandchildren; Ryan, Adam, Catie, Julia, Elise, Rachel and Pauly, former daughter-in-law; Elisabeth Monahan, sister; Ruth Decker, brothers; Paul, David and Joe Ireland, beloved sister-in-law; Doris (Rick) Survey and family, cherished niece; Julie (Jeff) Ireland-Pomeroy, and many other wonderful family and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife; Bette (nee Owen), and his grandson; Christopher. James is a proud U.S. Army veteran having served in the Korean War, and he had a passion for making and flying his radio controlled airplanes. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 4 until 8 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. A chapel service will be held Thursday, at 10:30 a.m. with visitation from 10:00 until time of service. Interment will follow at Glen Oak Cemetery, West Chicago, IL. Info, beidelmankunschfh.com or 630-355-0264.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 25, 2019