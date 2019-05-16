MOUNT PROSPECT - James "Jim" Corns II, 66, of Peoria, formerly of Mount Prospect, passed away at 5:00pm Friday, May 10, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Jim was born January 17, 1953 in Evanston, IL to James G. and Sarah Lee Corns. He married Linda Mescha on November 18, 1973 in Evanston. Surviving is his wife, Linda of Peoria; daughter, Kimberly (John) Walker of Washington; grandchildren, Kennedy and Taryn; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Sally Kempf and Ruth Gramm. Jim worked as a meat cutter for 40 years. He retired from Dominick's and was a member of the Meat Cutter's Union. He loved to travel with his wife, and they enjoyed many trips together. He was a loving husband, dad, and Poppi who will be missed. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with cremation arrangements. Jim's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary