|
|
ELBURN - James "Jim" Cotti, age 77, of Lodi, WI, formerly of Elburn, IL, passed away peacefully in his sleep, waking to a Heavenly morning and reunion with his wife Rita, on December 3rd, 2019. Jim was born November 24th, 1942, in St. Charles, IL to proud parents, Dario and Olga Cotti. He is survived by his loving son, Chad Cotti, daughter-in-law, Kasi Koshollek, and his grandchildren, Edison (7) and Campbell(3). Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Dario (1966) and Olga (1998), and his wife, Rita (2012). Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a memorial service to celebrate his life to follow at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, IL 60119. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Jim's name. Checks may be made to the "James Cotti Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, IL 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 8, 2019