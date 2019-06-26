The Reverend James D. Christensen, 94, passed away on June 21, 2019 in Libertyville, IL. He was born October 22, 1924, to Clara and Albert Christensen of St. Paul, MN. Jim graduated from St. Olaf College, where he met his beloved wife, Joycelyn Stanek. After attending Luther Seminary, he served parishes in Eau Claire, WI, and Bloomington, MN, eventually moving to Libertyville in 1963, where he became the founding pastor of Grace Lutheran Church. He touched so many lives throughout his ministry, including patients he met on daily visits to Condell Hospital. Jim and Joy celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2017. We are grateful to know Jim has now joined Joy in heaven. He will be forever loved by his daughter, Barbara Schulz, his son, Jon Christensen and his wife, Nancy, and his granddaughter, Abby Joy Christensen. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Grace Lutheran Church, 501 Valley Park Dr., Libertyville. Interment service for the family will follow at Lakeside Cemetery. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary