ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - James D. Fowler was born on December 6, 1943 in Chicago to Elmer and Dolores (nee Kaminskas) Fowler. He died March 5, 2019 at his home in Arlington Heights. Mr. Fowler worked as a truck driver for various transportation companies for 36 years. Jim worked for UPS Local 710 for 12 years, before his retirement in 2009. He loved fishing, boating and vacations in the North Woods. The NFL Draft and NASCAR racing were his passions. Jim loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-granddaughter, and was loved by all. Jim is survived by his children, Michael (Joyce) Fowler and Dawn Campbell; grandchildren, Jeff Perry, Nic Campbell, Jennifer Fowler, Kayla Fowler, Dylan Campbell, Nicholas Fowler and Nathaniel Burke; great-granddaughter, Lilly Click; siblings, Thomas (Katie) Fowler and Deborah (Paul) Lewis; brother-in-law, Jimmie Spangler; and several nieces and nephews and his aunt, Toni. Jason D'Anza and Sam Carbone were 24/7 care and support during his final days. He was preceded in death by his wife, Trudy; his parents; his son, James Jr.; as well as his sister Sharon Spangler. Visitation Sunday, March 10, 2018 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Prayer Service 11:00 am Monday, March 11, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025-7635 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary