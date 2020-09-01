James Daniel Ferraro, age 84, now joyfully reunited with his late loving wife and best friend, Helene O'Shaughnessy Ferraro; beloved father of two daughters, Sheila Walsh (Thomas) and MaryAnne Vecchio (Art); and proud grandfather of five, Cory Vecchio, Jenna Vecchio, Joseph Walsh, Lauren Walsh and Jack Vecchio; cherished son of the late James and Rebecca Ferraro, fond brother of David (the late Sandra) and Nancy, Robert (Frances) and Ken (Bette), brother-in-law to Jack and Sue O'Shaughnessy, Richard (the late Mary) Dazzo, uncle and friend of many. James "Red" was born in Chicago on August 7, 1936. He was a tough guy from Chicago, who devoted his life to his family and extended family. He will be remembered for his love of Chicago sports, good food, a true history buff and his love of his family. Visitation Wednesday, September 2nd, 9AM until time of service at 11AM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. south of Roosevelt Rd.), Lombard. Interment private. For info, call 630-932-1500.







