Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
(630) 289-8054
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:15 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
STREAMWOOD - James Donald Ruane, 84, passed away peacefully at home on October 21,2019. He was born February 2,1935 in Chicago. He worked and retired from the Burlington Northern Railroad. Survived by his beloved wife of 53 years to Frances Marie (nee Schlagel). A wonderful father to Debra Houston, Fran (Raymond) Buttrum, Mary Patten, Sue (Robert) Marcotte, Sharon Ruane, Jim (Tina) Ruane, Kathy (Walter) Parks. A loving and proud grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle. He was loved and cherished by all. Visitation Thursday, 3:00 - 9:00p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Rd.), Streamwood/Schaumburg. Funeral Friday, 9:15a.m. to St. John the Evangelist Church. Mass 10:00a.m. Following Mass, cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory. For information, 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 23, 2019
