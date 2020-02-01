|
BATAVIA - James E. Book, 94, formerly of Fairfield, IL, passed away January 31, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Barnhill, IL October 15, 1925 the son of Ira and Rena (Cravens) Book. He was united in marriage to Helen Gray June 12, 1949 in Burnt Prairie, IL. James honorably served in the United States Navy during WWII as a corpsman. Following the war, he joined his father working at the family business Books Tin Shop in Fairfield, IL. In 1960 he began his career with the State of Illinois Department of Revenue. In 1964 James moved his young family to Batavia, IL and continued to grow in his career. In his pastime James would be found on the golf course where he achieved three hole-in-ones, spending time with beloved wife and family camping or his involvement with the Kane County Car Club. He was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Batavia. He is survived by his wife, Helen; children, Sallie (Jerry) Thomas, Lisa (Bruce) Hohmann; grandchildren, Kyle Hohmann, Kellie (Matt) Myers, Sarah (John) Gilmore, Rachel (John) Nast, Caleb Hohmann, Matt (Laura) Thomas; great-grandchildren, Jake and Will Hohmann, Micah, Joel, Sam, and Lilly Gilmore, Tripp and Beck Thomas, and Levi and Elise Nast; sister, Shirley Bell and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brothers, George, John, and Fred Book and sisters, Katie Black and Martha Lou Phillips. Visitation will be held 2:00 P.M until 4:00 P.M. Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 South Batavia Ave., Batavia, IL. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Nales Funeral Home, 106 East Center Street, Fairfield, IL. Visitation will be held at Nales Funeral Home from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be directed to Honor Flight, P.O. Box L 416, Columbus, OH 43260-4016 or www.honorflight.org. For additional information, contact Moss Family Funeral Home, 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 1, 2020