McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
McDonald Funeral Home Rock Falls
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:30 AM
McDonald Funeral Home Rock Falls
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Oak Ridge Cemetery
4301 Roosevelt Road
Hillside, IL
JAMES E. HARDT

James Hardt, 83, of Rock Falls, formerly of Batavia, died April 27, 2019. He was born July 7, 1935, in Bellwood to Fred and Ethel (Klug) Hardt. On June 8, 1957, he married Marianne Litster in Bellwood. Survivors include his wife, Marianne; his daughters, Laurie (Carlos) Coelho of British Columbia, Barbara Hardt of Chicago, and Carol (Luis) Navarro of Chicago; a son, Fred Hardt of Batavia; siblings, Evelyn (Bob) Carson and Bob Hardt; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandson. A gathering will be on Friday, May 3 from 9-11:00 A.M. at McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls. Graveside at 2 P.M. Friday, May 3 at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers please donate to the . To share condolences please visit www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 30, 2019
