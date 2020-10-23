HUNTLEY - James E. Holzapfel, 82, died peacefully at his home with his family by his side. Visitation will be on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00pm at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, 10:00am at St. Mary Catholic Church. Burial will be at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society
. James was born August 19, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois the son of Carter and Thelma Holzapfel. He proudly served in the United States Army. He married Mary Ann Billings. He worked for the CTA and drove trains. He enjoyed bowling, golfing and fishing and also enjoyed going to the casinos. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan and enjoyed getting lottery tickets, from a scratch to a quick pick. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, his children, Jennifer Atilano (Cornelius Woods) and Jonathan (Alicia) Atilano, by his grandchildren, Disa, Mila and Max and brother-in-law, Robert Crom. For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
.