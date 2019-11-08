|
James E. Jastrowski Jr., beloved son of James Sr. and Janice Kier; loving brother of Jessica and Jennifer; dear grandson of Joanne (the late Richard) Ustrak and the late Chester Kier and Violet Andrucci. Funeral from Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove, IL 60053 Monday at 9:15 a.m. to St. James Church 820 N. Arlington Heights Rd. Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. 847-965-2500.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 8, 2019