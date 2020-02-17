Daily Herald Obituaries
JAMES LESNIAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES E. LESNIAK

JAMES E. LESNIAK Obituary
Jim passed away peacefully at his home in Deer Park February 13, 2020. He was born August 30, 1950 in Chicago to Edward and Helen Lesniak. Jim was an electrical engineer at Underwriters Laboratories for 43 years and a longtime member of St. Anne Church in Barrington. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Marcia; daughter, Stephanie Lesniak Maslen (David Maslen); grandchildren, Isabel and Fitzgerald; and siblings, Madeline (Keith) Schoeneberger, Bernardine (Paul) Gross, Margaret, Phyllis, and Joseph Lesniak. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial visitation will be 9am until the mass at 11am Friday, February 21 at St. Anne Catholic Church, 120 N. Ela Street, Barrington. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 17, 2020
