PALATINE - Jim Wilson, age 83, on March 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Audrey J. Albrecht, loving father of Dr. Jim Wilson, Jr. (Maureen), Scott Wilson (Jeanine) and Julie Varrige (Tom). Cherished grandfather of Nick Wilson, Tricia Wnek (Kris), Margot Wilson, Shelby Wilson, Cassie Varrige, David Wilson and Michelle Varrige. Jim received his degree in Accounting from Lake Forest College in 1957 and two years later in 1959, he married his best friend, Audrey. He began his career at US Steel, but quickly changed to the candy industry with stints at Standard Brands and ultimately, Peerless Confection in Chicago. His true love was his family and spending time with them at the cottage in Manitowish Waters, WI. We are grateful for the many wonderful memories made there! He was a fun-loving guy who always offered a helping hand. We will miss him very much. In lieu of flowers, memorials to or National Wildlife Association would be appreciated. There will be a private service for family at a later date. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary