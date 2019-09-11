Daily Herald Obituaries
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
JAMES EDWARD KAMINSKI

James Edward Kaminski, age 83. Loving husband of 53 years of Victoria Jean (nee Stachurski); Loving father of Katherine; Favorite treat giver to JJ; Fond brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many. Retired Illinois toll collector. Member of Elks and American Legion. James was a volunteer Santa Claus for the Schaumburg Township Disabled Services for over thirty years. Visitation Thursday 3:00 - 8:00 pm at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Adopt a Husky Inc. would be appreciated. For funeral information, 630-250-8588 or www.theoaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
