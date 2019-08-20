|
James Edward Polly, 92, died August 6, 2019. He was raised in St. Charles and was a World War II Veteran. He and his brothers, Francis and Charles founded Valley Block Supply. Jim married Beverly Nordquist in 1951 and they enjoyed 53 years of love, travel, golf, and fishing until her death in 2004. He shared the remaining years of his life with his dear friend, Ramona Long. He is survived by his five children, ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, sister, Donna, brother, Charles, cousin, Mary, and his friends at Silverado Memory Care in St. Charles. Interment will be in Wisconsin. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit the funeral home's obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 20, 2019