James Edward Travis, age 69, passed away unexpectedly on January 24, 2020. He was a resident of Round Lake, Illinois. He was born on August 18, 1950 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Paul and Viola Trawitzki. He will be dearly missed by his sister Marilyn (Roman) Pampuch and former wife, Julie Travis, mother-in law, Sandy Schwellenbach, Jay and Robin Schwellenbach, and John and Cynthia Schwellenbach with many nieces and nephews. Jim Travis has served in a leadership role in the valuation industry for over 25 years, providing financial advisory services for numerous public and private clients, both domestically and internationally. Jim has been responsible for several thousand valuation engagements throughout his career. He loved to travel and traveled extensively across the world for pleasure and for business. His greatest joy in life is his son, Christopher. They spent their time playing golf, attending local golf tournaments, and both had a love for the Green Bay Packers. Jim enjoyed the small things in life. Whether it was a peaceful drive with his son through the marshes of Horicon, or to Kohler, Wisconsin where he enjoyed the simple pleasures of an overnight stay, and an occasional tennis match. Jim enjoyed sharing time with friends and family over fine wine and cuisine, where he shared his love and passion of taste and style with the ones he loved most. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 2-4 PM at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee. Life Celebration Service will begin at 3:30 PM. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations to the is appreciated. Forever in our hearts. We love you! For funeral info: MarshFuneralHome.com or 847-336-0127.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 31, 2020