PALATINE - Memorial visitation for James Edward Vogt, 85, a lifelong resident of Palatine, will be held Saturday, September 28th, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at St. John United Church of Christ, 308 N. Evergreen Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL. Interment will be private. Jim was born November 6, 1933 in Palatine, and he passed away peacefully Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Lake Zurich. He was the beloved husband of Darlene Chidley Vogt; loving father of Holly (Doug) Petersen, and James (Cindy) Vogt, Jr.; loving grandfather of Sarah Norring, Kaitlin Petersen (Mike Petite), Jessica (Blake) Moyers, Scott (Claire Sussman) Vogt and Ryan Petersen; dear son of the late Fred and Emma Reuter Vogt; and fond brother of the late Fritz (late Jean Mueller) Vogt, late Clarence (Ruth) Vogt and late Joanne (late Cliff) Prate. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jim was born on Easy St. in Palatine. He went to school at Wood Street School and Palatine High School, graduating in 1952. He was the first freshman to earn a Varsity letter in Cross Country. Jim served in the US Army from 1954-1956. He attended Chicago Barber School from 1957-1958. He barbered at a shop in Deerfield before opening Jim Vogt's Barber Shop in downtown Palatine in August 1962. After 39 years there he retired in August 2001. Jim met Darlene on a blind date in October 1956 and they were married on Friday, September 13th, 1957. He passed away one week before their 62nd anniversary. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and loved to work in his garden, yards and workshop. His kids taught him (and Darlene) to ski when he was 42 and great family times were spent at their ski chalet in the UP. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to either the ., 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601; online at act.alz.org OR the Greater IL Chapter of National MS Society, 525 W. Monroe St., Suite 1510, Chicago, IL 60661; secure.nationalmssoc.org. For information, call the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine at 847-358-7411, or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com or St. John United Church of Christ, 847-255-6687, www.stjah.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 13, 2019