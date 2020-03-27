|
James Edwards, 89, of Elgin, passed away on Tuesday March 24, 2020 in his home. He was born on January 5, 1931 in Elgin. James was a 25 year Veteran, serving in the US Army during the Korean War and re-enlisting in the US Air Force and serving during the Vietnam War. Upon his return, he had owned and operated Drive Inn Liquors in Elgin for many years, prior to retirement. He was a member of the Greater Grace Community Church of Elgin, the Elgin Eagle's Club and the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #799 Survivors include his son: John (Kristi) Edwards; his grandchildren: Nick, Cody, Sierra and Alyssa; and great grandson: Kai: as well as many family and friends he loved. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife: Yasuyo Edwards in 2016. Private visitation and services will be held at the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Private burial with Honors will be at Lakewood Memorial Park, Elgin. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 27, 2020