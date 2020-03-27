Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES EDWARDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES EDWARDS


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Edwards, 89, of Elgin, passed away on Tuesday March 24, 2020 in his home. He was born on January 5, 1931 in Elgin. James was a 25 year Veteran, serving in the US Army during the Korean War and re-enlisting in the US Air Force and serving during the Vietnam War. Upon his return, he had owned and operated Drive Inn Liquors in Elgin for many years, prior to retirement. He was a member of the Greater Grace Community Church of Elgin, the Elgin Eagle's Club and the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #799 Survivors include his son: John (Kristi) Edwards; his grandchildren: Nick, Cody, Sierra and Alyssa; and great grandson: Kai: as well as many family and friends he loved. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife: Yasuyo Edwards in 2016. Private visitation and services will be held at the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Private burial with Honors will be at Lakewood Memorial Park, Elgin. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laird Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -