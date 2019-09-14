|
|
James Emory Flurry, passed away on September 10, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, September 16, 2019, from 9 AM until the 11 AM funeral service at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main Street (Lake-Cook Rd.), Barrington, IL 60010. Burial with military honors to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Barrington. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 14, 2019