JAMES F. "JIMI" KOZIOL
1964 - 2020
WEST CHICAGO - James F. "Jimi" Koziol, age 56, passed away suddenly on December 3, 2020. Jimi is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth (Ryan) Marquis; mother, Dolores "Dee" Koziol-Brading (nee Malkowski); brothers, Joe, and Tony; former wife, Laura Koziol; and 5 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Koziol; and brother, Ronald Koziol Jr. Memorial visitation for Jimi will take place on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Norris-Segert Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 132 Fremont St. (one block north of Washington St. and Main), West Chicago. (Anyone attending the visitation is required to wear a facemask inside the funeral home as per state guidelines and please be brief with your visit to allow everyone the opportunity to pay their respects to keep in accordance with the state and CDC-guidelines). For information, 630-231-0060 or www.norrissegertfh.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago
Funeral services provided by
Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago
132 Fremont Street
West Chicago, IL 60185
(630) 231-0060
