JAMES F. "JIM" MUELLER
James F. "Jim" Mueller, 80, of Portage, WI, passed away on Sept. 12, 2020 with family by his side. A memorial service will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Arlington, WI on Sunday, Sept. 20; Visitation begins at 12:00 noon with a 2:00 pm service. Burial will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery on Monday, Sept. 21 at 10:00 a.m. Born Sept. 14, 1939, in Chicago, IL to Elmer and Helen Mueller, Jim graduated from Lane Tech H.S. He served in the Air Force National Guard. Jim married his first wife Marion Becker, on Oct. 6, 1962. They had 2 children. On Aug. 12, 1995 Jim married Verna Ebert and gained 2 stepchildren. Jim was a tool and die maker for many decades. He is survived by his second wife, Verna Mueller; children, Theresa Piekarski, Eric (Wendy) Mueller, and stepchildren, Fred (Kitty) Ebert and Valeeta (Scott) Ellenbecker; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife; and his brother, Warren Mueller. Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) assisted the family.



Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
12:00 PM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
SEP
20
Service
02:00 PM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
SEP
21
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home
430 West Wisconsin Street
Portage, WI 53901
608-635-2763
