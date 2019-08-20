Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Emily Church
1400 E. Central Rd.
Mt. Prospect., IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Emily Church
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES TRUSK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES F. TRUSK


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES F. TRUSK Obituary
James F. Trusk, age 89, beloved husband of the late Florence; loving father of Therese (Nick) Alexander, Catherine (Jerome) Kostal, William, Ann Marie (John) Ward and Robert (Peggy); cherished grandfather of Emily, Joseph and Nicollette. Memorial visitation Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, 9:30-10:30 AM at St. Emily Church, 1400 E. Central Rd., Mt. Prospect. Memorial Mass 10:30 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated. Arrangements by Matz Funeral Home, 847-394-2336.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Matz Funeral Home
Download Now