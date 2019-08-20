|
James F. Trusk, age 89, beloved husband of the late Florence; loving father of Therese (Nick) Alexander, Catherine (Jerome) Kostal, William, Ann Marie (John) Ward and Robert (Peggy); cherished grandfather of Emily, Joseph and Nicollette. Memorial visitation Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, 9:30-10:30 AM at St. Emily Church, 1400 E. Central Rd., Mt. Prospect. Memorial Mass 10:30 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated. Arrangements by Matz Funeral Home, 847-394-2336.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 20, 2019