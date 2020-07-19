1/1
JAMES "JIM" FITZSIMONS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" FitzSimons, age 70, of West Lafayette, former longtime resident of Hanover Park, IL, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, the day after shooting his best round of golf. Jim is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jean (nee Bywell) FitzSimons; his son, Jonathan; his daughter, Melissa (Ryan) Baysinger; his grandchildren, Matthew and Kristen Baysinger; brother, Barry (Gail) FitzSimons;, nephews, Kyle and Patrick (Jill) FitzSimons and their son Colin, sister-in-law Linda Bywell; sister-in-law, Robin Pedersen; nephew, Eric (Amy) Pedersen and their children, Evie and Alex. Visitation will be Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 10:00 am -12:00 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, 405 Rush St., Roselle, IL 60172 with service to follow at 12:00 pm, officiating Doug Warman. Family REQUEST MASKS BE WORN. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to the American Diabetes Association or National Kidney Foundation. You can view the full obituary, sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Service
12:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved