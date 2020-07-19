James "Jim" FitzSimons, age 70, of West Lafayette, former longtime resident of Hanover Park, IL, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, the day after shooting his best round of golf. Jim is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jean (nee Bywell) FitzSimons; his son, Jonathan; his daughter, Melissa (Ryan) Baysinger; his grandchildren, Matthew and Kristen Baysinger; brother, Barry (Gail) FitzSimons;, nephews, Kyle and Patrick (Jill) FitzSimons and their son Colin, sister-in-law Linda Bywell; sister-in-law, Robin Pedersen; nephew, Eric (Amy) Pedersen and their children, Evie and Alex. Visitation will be Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 10:00 am -12:00 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, 405 Rush St., Roselle, IL 60172 with service to follow at 12:00 pm, officiating Doug Warman. Family REQUEST MASKS BE WORN. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to the American Diabetes Association or National Kidney Foundation
. You can view the full obituary, sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
.