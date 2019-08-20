|
WHEELING - James Floyd Weil, age 78. Loving father of Pam (Robert) Seiser, James (Charisse) Weil and Heather (Christopher) Kielar. Dear grandpa of Brandon, Arienne, Kiara, Melina, Reanne and Lily. Fond brother of the Kathleen Weil and the late Ronald (Marcia) Weil. Uncle and cousin of many. Jim retired from Zenith Radio Corp. and Baird & Warner Real Estate. Visitation Thursday, 9:00 am at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (two blocks south of Dundee Road), Wheeling, followed by funeral prayers at 10:30 am to process to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church for an 11:00 am Life Celebration Mass. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to at will be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information, visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 20, 2019