Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES WEIL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES FLOYD WEIL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES FLOYD WEIL Obituary
WHEELING - James Floyd Weil, age 78. Loving father of Pam (Robert) Seiser, James (Charisse) Weil and Heather (Christopher) Kielar. Dear grandpa of Brandon, Arienne, Kiara, Melina, Reanne and Lily. Fond brother of the Kathleen Weil and the late Ronald (Marcia) Weil. Uncle and cousin of many. Jim retired from Zenith Radio Corp. and Baird & Warner Real Estate. Visitation Thursday, 9:00 am at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (two blocks south of Dundee Road), Wheeling, followed by funeral prayers at 10:30 am to process to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church for an 11:00 am Life Celebration Mass. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to at will be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information, visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now