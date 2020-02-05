|
|
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - James Franklin Twomey Jr., 67, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was born on December 31, 1952 the son of James Franklin Twomey Sr and Patricia (Jones) Twomey. He is survived by his sons, James Franklin (Brittany) Twomey III of New Lenox, IL, Joseph (Jessica) Twomey of Gilberts, IL, and Joshua Allen Twomey of Palatine; his grandchildren, Kayla Soukup-Twomey and Tatum Marie Twomey; his sisters, Jamie Smith, Kathy Boyle, Carol Jean Kerwin, Patti Dengler; his great-niece and nephews, Arron Smart, Aiden Smart, and Kylee Peters. He is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Michael Charles Twomey. A visitation will be held at Geils Funeral Home, 260 W. Irving Park Rd., Wood Dale, IL 60191 on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 3 PM to 9 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 5, 2020