Services
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
9:30 AM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Colette Church

JAMES G. COSTELLO


1933 - 2020
JAMES G. COSTELLO Obituary
PALATINE - James G. Costello, 86, passed away peacefully March 11, 2020, He was born September 2, 1933 in Chicago to Elzora (nee Leibforth) and the late James Costello. He was a veteran of the Army and served in the Korean Conflict. James was the father of Cindy (Steve) Vilcak, Kimberly Costello, Sandi (Larry) Rybarczyk, Thomas and Keith Ryan, grandfather of 10; great-grandfather of 7; and brother of the late William Costello and the late Diane (John) Benka. Visitation Tuesday, 3 pm to 8 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Rd., Rolling Meadows. Funeral Wednesday, 9:30 am prayers at the chapel then processing to St. Colette Church, Mass 10 am. Interment private. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 14, 2020
