Dr. James G. Eberhart, Feb. 6, 1936 - Nov. 5, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Dr. Wilfred and Louise Eberhart; wife, Helen Eberhart and daughter, Renee McKinley. Survived by brother, David (Marilyn) Eberhart; sister, Carol (Richard) Haines; wife, Lucy Fazekas; daughter, Karen (Don) Higdon; son, Brian Eberhart; three daughters-in-law; a son-in-law; 21 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren. Born and raised in Ohio, Jim earned his Bachelors and PhD from The Ohio State University. He was a research chemist at Sandia National Labs in Albuquerque and Argonne National Laboratory in Lemont, IL. He taught Chemistry at Aurora College. He and Helen raised Karen and Brian in Naperville, IL. Jim taught Chemistry for 31 years at University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, where Renee joined the family. He did research at the US Air Force Academy. Jim worked in Reactor Analysis and Safety, and has patents on electric car batteries. He taught Chemistry, Thermodynamics, Kinetics, Quantum Mechanics, Spectroscopy, and a math anxiety class. He researched happiness as well as Asperger's Syndrome. Several journals published his articles. Jim played guitar and led sing-a-longs at work, schools, summer camps and nursing homes. He played in a bluegrass group in Naperville. He enjoyed driving across the country to visit his children and grandchildren. Jim belonged to First Presbyterian Church, and was a member of the Pathfinders Sunday School class as well as a men's prayer group. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation to Compassus Hospice of Colorado Springs or the Colorado Springs Senior Center.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store