JAMES G. "JIM" FLANNERY Jr.


1959 - 2019
JAMES G. "JIM" FLANNERY Jr. Obituary
LAKE BARRINGTON - James "Jim" G. Flannery Jr, 60, passed away suddenly on July 9, 2019. He was born on May 23, 1959 in Miami, FL to James Sr. and Louise (nee Murray) Flannery. Jim was an avid Cubs, Bears, and Blackhawks fan and a member of the Northbrook Sports Club where he enjoyed skeet shooting. He was a proud member of Sigma Phi Epsilon at Miami University. Jim was a self-proclaimed "Grill Master" and master of gardening and lawn care. He also enjoyed photography, travelling, history and auto racing. Jim will be deeply missed by his devoted wife, Cindy, with whom he was united in marriage on September 10, 1988; loving children, James G. III, Andrew (Emily), Jennifer Flannery; his mother; siblings, Kathy (Johann) Merkhofer, Chris Flannery, Beth (Don) Hughes, Kevin (Danielle) Flannery; brother-in-law, Jim (Coni) Carfagno; and by many nieces, nephews and fraternity brothers. He was preceded in death by his father; and by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jim Sr. (Rita) Carfagno. Visitation will be Friday, July 12, 2019 from 3PM until 8 PM at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 941 S. Old Rand Rd., Lake Zurich, IL. Visitation will resume on Saturday, July 13 at Saint Anne Catholic Community, 120 Ela St. (Corner of Franklin and Ela Sts.) Barrington from 9 AM until the time of mass at 10 AM. Burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Barrington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AFSP, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, www.afsp.org. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 11, 2019
