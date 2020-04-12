Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
95 S. Gilbert St. (at Middle St)
South Elgin, IL 60177
(847) 289-8054
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES BAGNESCHI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES GENO "JIM" BAGNESCHI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES GENO "JIM" BAGNESCHI Obituary
ELGIN - James Geno "Jim" Bagneschi, 75, died Saturday, April 4, 2020. Born April 9, 1944 in Chicago. Jim enjoyed bowling and antique cars, especially his 1926 Dodge Brothers. His hobbies included reading, camping, refurbishing antique license plates and 50's and 60's rock-n-roll, but his biggest passion was always his family. Beloved husband of 48 years to Kathy (nee Smietana); loving dad of Kimberly (Michael) Brown and Nadine Poland; cherished grandpa of Alec and Abigail Shlensky and Caitlin Brown; dear son of the late Geno and Lucille (nee Hayes); kind brother-in-law of Victoria (Richard) Casale and Paul (Janet) Smietana and fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Arrangements and cremation are being handled by the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 95 Gilbert St., South Elgin. A celebration of life will be held for Jim at a later date. Information, 847-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -