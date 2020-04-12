|
ELGIN - James Geno "Jim" Bagneschi, 75, died Saturday, April 4, 2020. Born April 9, 1944 in Chicago. Jim enjoyed bowling and antique cars, especially his 1926 Dodge Brothers. His hobbies included reading, camping, refurbishing antique license plates and 50's and 60's rock-n-roll, but his biggest passion was always his family. Beloved husband of 48 years to Kathy (nee Smietana); loving dad of Kimberly (Michael) Brown and Nadine Poland; cherished grandpa of Alec and Abigail Shlensky and Caitlin Brown; dear son of the late Geno and Lucille (nee Hayes); kind brother-in-law of Victoria (Richard) Casale and Paul (Janet) Smietana and fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Arrangements and cremation are being handled by the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 95 Gilbert St., South Elgin. A celebration of life will be held for Jim at a later date. Information, 847-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 12, 2020