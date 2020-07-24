James George Carr, 87, a long-time Clarendon Hill resident, died peacefully on July 22, 2020 in Carol Stream, IL. Jim is survived by his cherished wife of 65 years, Carol, their three children: Karen (Mark) Furlong of Downers Grove, IL, Randy (Lily) Carr of Science Hill KY, and Jean (Kurt) Vachlon of Lombard, IL and their beloved grandchildren, Maria Vachlon, Nicole Vachlon, Thomas Carr and Amy Carr. Jim and Carol met in their freshman year at Lyons Township High School and were married in 1954, while both attended DePauw University. After college, Jim served for two years in the Navy, stationed in California and on board the aircraft carrier USS Wasp. He and Carol then returned to the Chicago area. Jim worked for the Belt Railway in the Chicago rail yards, learning and accumulating experiences which provided many harrowing, hilarious and oft-told tales. After several years, Jim left the rails to work with his father at Schenk Lumber Company. Upon his father's passing, Jim took the reins at what became Carr Lumber & Manufacturing Co., where he remained as President and Chairman until his retirement. Jim was an active member of the Hinsdale Covenant Church from his twenties onward. A man of enduring faith, with a belief in action and a love of people, he had a steadfast dedication to giving back to the community and church. During the course of his working years, Jim began what became a second career as a volunteer. Once retired, he provided leadership and support to more than 16 organizations, bringing his talents for organizing, managing and recruiting and a natural gift for befriending others to serve his church, his community and much of the Chicagoland area. Many will remember phone calls from Jim that began with "James George Carr here", knowing the conversation might surely end in an offer to support an organization or join an activity. Jim's big, genuine smile, easy affability, and love of life will be sorely missed by his family and all of those with whom he formed deep, long lasting friendships. Private family service at Lyonsville Cemetery, Indian Head Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Covenant Living Windsor Park Benevolence Fund would be appreciated.

