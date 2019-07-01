Visitation for James G. Molitor, 79, a resident of Elgin for 11 years, formerly of Schaumburg, will be held Tuesday, July 2 from 3-8 p.m. at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg. Funeral services held Wednesday, July 3 beginning with prayers at 9:15am at the funeral home to 10am funeral mass at St. Hubert Church, Hoffman Estates. Interment will be held privately at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery at a later date. Born July 28, 1939 in Chicago, IL, to George and Anna Marie (nee Morrison), he passed away peacefully June 30, 2019 in Elk Grove surrounded by his loving family. James lived for his wife, family and his grandkids. Watching and being part of their activities and hearing about them were his greatest achievements. Adoring husband of 53 years to Barbara (nee Zuba); loving father of James Scott (Danae), Janeen (Darren) Ford and Kimberly (Michael) Shomaker; fond grandfather of Matthew, Daniel, Stephanie, Megan, Allison, Rebecca, Abigail, Ryan, & Robert; dear brother of Jerome Molitor, Mary Beth (Peter) Salmon, Christine Hermann, Joseph (Gail) Molitor, Georgieann (Dan) O'Connor and the late Jean Marie Molitor; beloved uncle and dear friend to many. He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. In lieu of flowers, memorials in James' name to Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence, http://www.alexianfoundation.org. For information 847-891-2900 or visit www.michaelsfh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 1, 2019