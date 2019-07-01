Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
(847) 891-2900
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:15 AM
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Hubert Church
Hoffman Estates, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES MOLITOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES GRANT MOLITOR


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES GRANT MOLITOR Obituary
Visitation for James G. Molitor, 79, a resident of Elgin for 11 years, formerly of Schaumburg, will be held Tuesday, July 2 from 3-8 p.m. at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg. Funeral services held Wednesday, July 3 beginning with prayers at 9:15am at the funeral home to 10am funeral mass at St. Hubert Church, Hoffman Estates. Interment will be held privately at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery at a later date. Born July 28, 1939 in Chicago, IL, to George and Anna Marie (nee Morrison), he passed away peacefully June 30, 2019 in Elk Grove surrounded by his loving family. James lived for his wife, family and his grandkids. Watching and being part of their activities and hearing about them were his greatest achievements. Adoring husband of 53 years to Barbara (nee Zuba); loving father of James Scott (Danae), Janeen (Darren) Ford and Kimberly (Michael) Shomaker; fond grandfather of Matthew, Daniel, Stephanie, Megan, Allison, Rebecca, Abigail, Ryan, & Robert; dear brother of Jerome Molitor, Mary Beth (Peter) Salmon, Christine Hermann, Joseph (Gail) Molitor, Georgieann (Dan) O'Connor and the late Jean Marie Molitor; beloved uncle and dear friend to many. He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. In lieu of flowers, memorials in James' name to Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence, http://www.alexianfoundation.org. For information 847-891-2900 or visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now