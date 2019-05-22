Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES GUMM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES H. GUMM

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JAMES H. GUMM Obituary
WHEATON - James H. Gumm, 69, passed away May 19, 2019. Faithful partner of Mary Wilcop; fond brother (his twin) John (Janie) Gumm, sisters Bernie Whitman, Shirley (Jack) Shutler; proud father of Rebecca (Kevin) Casey, Brian (Lisa) Gumm, Kathryn (Brian) Pecka and Marys daughter Michelle (Nathan) Fry; dear grandfather of Marcus and Emily Pecka, Neil and Corinne Casey, Isabella, Gabriella, Colin, and Cameron Fry. Visitation Saturday May 25, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service 1 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Rd. Wheaton, IL 60187. Services conclude at the funeral home. Info at www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
Download Now