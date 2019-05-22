|
WHEATON - James H. Gumm, 69, passed away May 19, 2019. Faithful partner of Mary Wilcop; fond brother (his twin) John (Janie) Gumm, sisters Bernie Whitman, Shirley (Jack) Shutler; proud father of Rebecca (Kevin) Casey, Brian (Lisa) Gumm, Kathryn (Brian) Pecka and Marys daughter Michelle (Nathan) Fry; dear grandfather of Marcus and Emily Pecka, Neil and Corinne Casey, Isabella, Gabriella, Colin, and Cameron Fry. Visitation Saturday May 25, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service 1 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Rd. Wheaton, IL 60187. Services conclude at the funeral home. Info at www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016.
