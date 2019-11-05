Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
For more information about
JAMES LAUX
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES LAUX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES H. LAUX

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES H. LAUX Obituary
CAROL STREAM - James H. Laux, age 75. Beloved husband of Sachiko Laux, nee Kawase. Loving father of Angela (Jason) Crase. Cherished grandfather of Jonathan and Samantha. Devoted son of Harry and Opal Laux. Jim was a proud and active alumnus of University of Missouri. Although the Mizzou Tigers were his favorite team, Jim loved all college sports. He was a volunteer at Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital for over six years. Visitation Wednesday from 4 until time of service at 7PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -