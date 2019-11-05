|
CAROL STREAM - James H. Laux, age 75. Beloved husband of Sachiko Laux, nee Kawase. Loving father of Angela (Jason) Crase. Cherished grandfather of Jonathan and Samantha. Devoted son of Harry and Opal Laux. Jim was a proud and active alumnus of University of Missouri. Although the Mizzou Tigers were his favorite team, Jim loved all college sports. He was a volunteer at Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital for over six years. Visitation Wednesday from 4 until time of service at 7PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 5, 2019