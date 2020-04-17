|
James H. "Jim" Miel, 73, of Knoxville, Illinois formerly, of Elk Grove Village, Illinois passed away at 8:15 a.m. Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Knox County Nursing Home, Knoxville. He was born September 1, 1946 in Kansas City, Missouri and adopted by Herbert and Caroline (Deutsch) Miel of St. John, Indiana. He married Debra McNamara Miel on October 30, 1982 in Palatine, Illinois. Surviving is a daughter, Meghan, her husband, Kyle and their son, Henry of Galesburg. He is preceded in death by his parents. Jim graduated from Dyer Central High School in 1964 and attended Wabash College before later serving in the US Army during the Vietnam War; he was stationed in Saigon and Germany. After returning to the states, he became a computer programmer for GTE Communication Systems and remained there for over twenty years. During his life, he was a member of the VFW and always enjoyed camping, bicycling and especially playing his harmonicas and tin whistles. He was a passionate chess player, competing for most of his adult life in tournament. Jim is a Chicago Cubs fan. Per request, cremation will be accorded. A visitation and memorial service will be scheduled at a later date at Hinchliff- Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Services Galesburg Chapel. Military rites will be accorded by the VFW/American Legion Honor Guard. Online condolences may be made at www.h-p-w.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 17, 2020