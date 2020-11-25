ANTIOCH - James Henry Lubkeman, 72 years old, a lifelong resident of Antioch, IL, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Froedtert South - St. Catherine's Medical Center, Pleasant Prairie, WI. He was born August 2, 1948 to the late Henry and Betty (Molidor) Lubkeman in Libertyville, IL. Funeral Services with Military Honors will be held at 3:00 p.m. with visitation from 1:00 p.m. until the start of the service Saturday. November 28, 2020 at Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. Interment will be private. For additional information, please call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to The National Kidney Foundation
at www.kidney.org
. Please sign the online guestbook for Jim at www.strangfh.com
.