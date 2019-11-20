Daily Herald Obituaries
JAMES ROEL
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
855 Lee St.
Des Plaines, IL
Lying in State
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
855 Lee St.
Des Plaines, IL
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
855 Lee St.
Des Plaines, IL
JAMES HENRY "JIM" ROEL


1926 - 2019
James Henry "Jim" Roel, was born and raised in Chicago, and a resident of Des Plaines since 1952. James, 93, passed away on Nov. 16, 2019. He was married to his beloved wife Dottie for 64 years; loving father to Kim (Susan) Roel, Dawn (Paul) LeGare, Rand (Lisa) Roel, and Ross (Beth) Roel. Grandfather of nine, proud great-grandfather of three; and brother of Ernest Roel and the late Evelyn Zagoren. James was a combat Navy veteran of World War II serving aboard the Colorado (BB-45) in the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre until 1945, a recipient of several medals, including the Purple Heart and Philippine Liberation. James served the communities of Des Plaines and Barrington Hills as a police officer for over 33 years. James was a graduate of the FBI National Academy in 1976. After 23 years of service he retired from the Des Plaines Police Department as a Lieutenant in 1981. In 1985 he joined the Barrington Hills Police Department and after ten years of service retired as a Commander of the Detective Bureau. Visitation is Thursday, November 21st, 3 p.m. until 8 p.m., at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 855 Lee St., Des Plaines. James will lie in state on Friday, November 22nd beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of his funeral service at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Church. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home, 847-699-9003. Joshua 1:9 - "Have I not commanded you* Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go." Psalm 73:26 - "My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever."
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 20, 2019
