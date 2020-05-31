JAMES I.C. INMAN
James I.C. Inman, 42, born May 23, 1978 in Highland Park, passed away May 25th, 2020. Visitation will be held Monday, June 1st from 9-10:30 AM at Kristan Funeral Home, 219 W. Maple Ave., Mundelein, IL 60060. Service to be held at around 1:45 PM at Windridge Cemetery, 7014 S. Rawson Bridge Road, Cary, IL 60013. He currently lived in Deerfield, worked with his beloved father in construction and took care of 2 pet resorts. Survived by his beloved father, Michael J. (stepmother, Maureen) Inman of Killdeer IL; 2 sisters, Kaylin Inman (niece, Avery Inman) and Jessica Inman; stepbrother, Trevor Tobias; 2 children, Brooklyn Inman and Xavier Inman; grandmother, Helene Schneider; and an aunt, uncle, many cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers or money, the family would like donations made to Live4Lali, 3265 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004 or www.live4lali.org.



Published in Daily Herald on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
JUN
1
Service
01:45 PM
Windridge Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
