James J. Garofalo born July 15, 1951, passed away November 1, 2020. James was born in Chicago, Illinois, where he lived until recently moving to St. David, Arizona. James was preceded in death by his parents, Angelo and Madeline Garofalo; and brother, Robert Garofalo. Loving brother to Richard (Nancee) Garofalo and sister, Annemarie (Michael) Clifford. Uncle to Adam Clifford and Lauren (Drake) Steed. Great-uncle to Thomas Michael, Maria Terese, Dominic Ambrose, Cecilia Elizabeth and Elena Madeline Steed. James also had many cousins. James' remains will be interred in Queen Heaven Cemetery. If you wish to make a donation in James Garofalo's name, please make it to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital.







