Mr Garvey was an amazing Cross Country coach. I am so grateful to him for always pushing me to be my best and to improve with every race. He truly cared about all of us. He always had a funny story and great taste in movies! I will never forget the many spaghetti dinners at the Garvey house (thanks for cooking, Mrs Garvey!) and watching movies. He always addressed me as “Laura Kelly” never just Laura. He would say, Laura Kelly, remember this one day when you are coaching. And then he would tell me something profound. I’ve never coached cross country but I teach martial arts and he has definitely Influenced me as an instructor. Thanks for everything, Mr Garvey. May you Rest In Peace.

Laura Kelly Kapala

Student