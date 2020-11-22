1/
JAMES J. GARVEY
1943 - 2020
HOFFMAN ESTATES - James J. Garvey of Hoffman Estates died peacefully on Nov. 15, 2020, with his family at his side. He was 77. Jim devoted his life to family, teaching and coaching; his definition of family was as generous as his heart, expanding to neighbors, colleagues, friends, the children of friends and the friends of his children. He always carried a book, but never a grudge. A lifelong learner, he shared an intellect earned through a life of education, travel, faith and work. He and his wife of nearly 51 years, Mary (Dempsey) Garvey had six children - six only children, he joked, exemplars of independent thought and spirit - and built a family that extended far beyond their home. Nothing pleased Jim more than to be surrounded by loved ones. In his journal, recounting one big gathering, he wrote, "All the kids were there, always my best time." Born Sept. 18, 1943, in Chicago, Jim grew up on the South Side, graduated St. Ignatius College Prep and Loyola University. He taught for District 207 for more than 30 years, retiring from Maine East in 2004. He coached girls cross country and track & field and still officiated after retiring. He had a passion for writing and genealogy, finding far-flung cousins, and some surprises. This bountiful clan of loved ones embodied the mantra he shared with neighbors: "No fences." Jim is survived by his wife and their children - Megan (Steve Carney), Katie (Mitch Marcus), Jimmy, Michael (Mary Quirarte), Eileen Landau (Ross) and Sheila - and grandchildren, Declan and Brendan Carney, J.P and Ella Garvey, Shea and Eloise Landau. He is also survived by in-laws, Bill Kalata and Sheila (Dempsey) Causgrove (David); beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and longtime friends. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, James and Winifred (Mahoney) Garvey; his sister, Patricia (Garvey) Kalata; sister-in-law, Judy Dempsey; and brother-in-law Patrick Dempsey. The family will celebrate his life when everyone can safely and joyfully be together. Memorial donations can be made to the Greater Chicago Food Depository at www.chicagosfoodbank.org.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home - Schaumburg
330 West Golf Road
Schaumburg, IL 60195
847-882-5580
Memories & Condolences
November 22, 2020
Mr Garvey was an amazing Cross Country Coach. He pushed me to always do my best and to improve with every race. He truly cared about all of us. He was funny and had great taste in movies! I will always remember spaghetti dinners at the Garvey house (thanks for cooking, Mrs Garvey) and watching movies. He would always call me Laura Kelly, never just Laura. He would say, “Laura Kelly, remember this when you’re coaching.” Then he would tell me something profound. I never did coach cross country but I do teach martial arts and he has inspired me as an instructor. He will be missed. May he Rest In Peace.
Laura Kelly Kapala
Student
November 21, 2020
Mr. Garvey was an exceptional Cross Country Coach. Before each race he reminded us how important living in the now really is... ‘There will never be another (this date), go out there and do your best!!! You guys got this!’ My prayers go out to his wife and his family. May he Rest In Peace.
Jennifer Rajski
Student
November 21, 2020
Such a nice man.. Wish we had more time. Deepest sympathy. Sandy & David MRcus
Sandy Marcud
Family
