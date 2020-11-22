HOFFMAN ESTATES - James J. Garvey of Hoffman Estates died peacefully on Nov. 15, 2020, with his family at his side. He was 77. Jim devoted his life to family, teaching and coaching; his definition of family was as generous as his heart, expanding to neighbors, colleagues, friends, the children of friends and the friends of his children. He always carried a book, but never a grudge. A lifelong learner, he shared an intellect earned through a life of education, travel, faith and work. He and his wife of nearly 51 years, Mary (Dempsey) Garvey had six children - six only children, he joked, exemplars of independent thought and spirit - and built a family that extended far beyond their home. Nothing pleased Jim more than to be surrounded by loved ones. In his journal, recounting one big gathering, he wrote, "All the kids were there, always my best time." Born Sept. 18, 1943, in Chicago, Jim grew up on the South Side, graduated St. Ignatius College Prep and Loyola University. He taught for District 207 for more than 30 years, retiring from Maine East in 2004. He coached girls cross country and track & field and still officiated after retiring. He had a passion for writing and genealogy, finding far-flung cousins, and some surprises. This bountiful clan of loved ones embodied the mantra he shared with neighbors: "No fences." Jim is survived by his wife and their children - Megan (Steve Carney), Katie (Mitch Marcus), Jimmy, Michael (Mary Quirarte), Eileen Landau (Ross) and Sheila - and grandchildren, Declan and Brendan Carney, J.P and Ella Garvey, Shea and Eloise Landau. He is also survived by in-laws, Bill Kalata and Sheila (Dempsey) Causgrove (David); beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and longtime friends. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, James and Winifred (Mahoney) Garvey; his sister, Patricia (Garvey) Kalata; sister-in-law, Judy Dempsey; and brother-in-law Patrick Dempsey. The family will celebrate his life when everyone can safely and joyfully be together. Memorial donations can be made to the Greater Chicago Food Depository at www.chicagosfoodbank.org
.