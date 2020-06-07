ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - James J. "Jim" Kunnen, age 88, passed away in his sleep at Alexian Brothers Medical Center Hospice Care on June 1, 2020. Jim was born on July 11, 1931 to Joseph and Mary (nee Stinchcomb). After graduating from Michigan City Elston High School, he attended Ball State Teachers College. He served in the Army from 1952-1954 stationed in Fort Collins, CO. He attained the rank of Staff Sergeant and was honorably discharged in 1954. He graduated from Ball State Teachers College in 1954. It was there that he met his lifelong love and partner, Patricia L. Maxwell. They were married on August 29, 1954. Jim began his career in education at Milford High School as a counselor, business teacher and varsity baseball coach. He obtained his Master's Degree in Education from the University of Michigan. The family moved to Arlington Heights in 1959 when he took a counseling position at Arlington High School. In 1960 he stated his 30-year career at Prospect High School as a counselor, business teacher, Dean of Student Activities and Assistant Principal of Administrative Affairs. He retired from District 214 at the end of the 1991 school year. In addition to his wife Pa, he is survived by his sons Jeff (the late Carole) and Greg (Shelly). He is also the uncle to many nieces and nephews. Jim was a lifelong fan of baseball. He was a devoted fan of the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Bears. He enjoyed fishing and hunting along with home projects. Our father was a loving and deeply devoted to our mother and us. His last words were of concern for our mother. He was a kind and gentle man who was willing to listen to others and fair in his decisions. He was much loved, and we will miss him greatly. Services and interment were private on Friday June 5, 2020. Memorials may be made to local Alzheimer's/Dementia organizations. Information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.