ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - James J. Rocks died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. James is survived by his love of 33 years, Mary J. "Janie" Holbach; his children, Debra (Leon Wirth) Rocks, Kathy (Chris Torres) Rocks-Torres, and Jim (Melanie Johnson-Rocks); he was the proud grandfather of six; his siblings, Ellen Rocks Jasica, Tom (Marilyn) Rocks; his sister-in-law, Sheryl Rocks; his nieces, nephews and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, James F. and Kathryn and his brother, John. Funeral info, 847-253-0168 or www.glueckertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 15, 2019