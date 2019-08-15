Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES ROCKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES J. ROCKS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES J. ROCKS Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - James J. Rocks died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. James is survived by his love of 33 years, Mary J. "Janie" Holbach; his children, Debra (Leon Wirth) Rocks, Kathy (Chris Torres) Rocks-Torres, and Jim (Melanie Johnson-Rocks); he was the proud grandfather of six; his siblings, Ellen Rocks Jasica, Tom (Marilyn) Rocks; his sister-in-law, Sheryl Rocks; his nieces, nephews and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, James F. and Kathryn and his brother, John. Funeral info, 847-253-0168 or www.glueckertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.