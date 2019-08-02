|
James J. Semmerling, 88, prior resident of Lake Villa, IL, died on July 30, 2019 at his Bensenville, IL home. Jim was born on June 23, 1931 in Arlington Hts to Frank and Emelie Semmerling. Jim and his wife of 66 years, Marion Semmerling nee Schmidt, survived the death of their infant-son Steven. Now, Jim is survived by Marion and their children: Lee (Patricia), Jeff (Donna), Tim Jon, and Jill (Dennis); and grandchildren: Haedyn, Wyatt, Drew, and Atticus. Jim completed one year of college. He was a veteran of the Korean War, PFC Army Battery B, 1st Field Artillery Battalion. He was a co-founder of Semmerling Fence Mfg & Supp Co. and of J.J. Semmerling Ent. He served two elected terms as Lake Villa Twp Highway Commissioner. In 1999, he and Marion built a home in Texas and reveled in retirement with their chihuahua, Flower. He enjoyed landscaping, gardening, building fences, real-estate development, and his family, many pets, and livestock. He was dedicated to serving his constituents, improving his community, and supporting those in need. Per Jim's wishes, there will be no services. Jim will rest with his son Steven and near his parents at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or 847-675-1990.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 2, 2019