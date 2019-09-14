|
James J. "Jim" Staudt, died September 10, 2019 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. He was born May 23, 1938 in Waterloo, Iowa. After graduating from West High School in Waterloo, he served in the U.S. Army. He was a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. Jim and his wife Marilu lived in Buffalo Grove, IL for 30 years before moving to Hot Springs Village, Arkansas in 1998. They returned to the Chicago area and to Deer Park in 2018. Since moving to Deer Park, he has been a member of Saint Anne Catholic Church in Barrington. His 40 year career in the business publishing field involved various marketing and management positions. Jim is survived by his wife and best friend of 62 years, Marilu. He and Marilu were blessed with a wonderful, close and devoted family. The family includes four sons, John (Susan) of Waukesha, WI; Patrick of Grapevine, TX; Michael (Sherry) of Crystal Lake, IL; Robert of Crystal Lake, IL; one daughter, Theresa (Chris) Johlie of Deer Park, IL; 16 grandchildren, Katie Lynn, Ryan, Matthew, Chad, Jacob, Alexa, David, Megan, Zachery, Justin, Brandon, Kelly, Stephen, Alana, Sara and Kevin; great-grandson, Gavin; brother-in-law, David Cook of Apple Valley, MN; and several loving nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Alfred and Ruth Staudt; sister, Janice (Richard) Everett; and sisters, Catherine Staudt and Annette Cook. A private Funeral Mass for the family and close family friends will be celebrated at Saint Anne Catholic Community in Barrington. Memorials may be directed to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 14, 2019